Winchester, TN

Sammy Ray Gann Obituary

Tullahoma News
 9 days ago

Sammy Ray Gann, 66, of Winchester passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. A native of Franklin County, he was born on June 17, 1955 to the late John Thomas and Willie Mae (Baker) Gann. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 24 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at noon in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will be held at Franklin Memorial Gardens.

Franklin County, TN
Obituaries
Winchester, TN
Obituaries
