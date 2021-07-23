Rudy De Anda and Bardo team up for “Couldn’t Seal the Deal”
Musicians Rudy De Anda and Chicano Batman’s Bardo have teamed up for a somber new single, “Couldn’t Seal the Deal” perfect for anyone stuck in a post break up blues. While many singles this summer are all about hyping up the good vibes and taking advantage of those carefree beach days, “Couldn’t Seal the Deal” is the antithesis of a sunny disposition. Slow and methodical, with a lagging backbeat and bass, the song captures the confusion and pain of not anticipating a sudden breakup where one person hits the breaks and leaves their other half reeling. As the song progresses, fuzzy guitars meet echoing vocals.www.grimygoods.com
