Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Rudy De Anda and Bardo team up for “Couldn’t Seal the Deal”

grimygoods.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusicians Rudy De Anda and Chicano Batman’s Bardo have teamed up for a somber new single, “Couldn’t Seal the Deal” perfect for anyone stuck in a post break up blues. While many singles this summer are all about hyping up the good vibes and taking advantage of those carefree beach days, “Couldn’t Seal the Deal” is the antithesis of a sunny disposition. Slow and methodical, with a lagging backbeat and bass, the song captures the confusion and pain of not anticipating a sudden breakup where one person hits the breaks and leaves their other half reeling. As the song progresses, fuzzy guitars meet echoing vocals.

www.grimygoods.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grooves#Bandcamp#Colemine Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Musicwmfe.org

Our Songs Of Summer 2021

“Song of the Summer” may be an unofficial title — it’s not as if there’s a governing board somewhere that makes a formal determination — but when you think of summers past, you know one when you hear it. It’s the song you couldn’t escape; the song that poured out of every open window and loudspeaker for months on end.
Celebritiesradiofacts.com

Cause of Frankie Lons’ Death (Keyshia Cole’s Mom)

Keyshia Cole’s famous mom Frankie Lons died in her Oakland home on her 61st birthday while celebrating and using. Her brother Tony reported to TMZ that she was partying and succumbed to her decades-long debilitating drug addiction. Frankie had a very dark life that led her down many destructive paths...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
MusicMusicRadar.com

Rush's Geddy Lee: 10 bassists who blew my mind

The last time we caught up with Geddy Lee, he was discussing his latest venture - Geddy Lee’s Big Beautiful Book Of Bass, which encompasses the instrument itself as well as the players that came to define it. Cruelly, we forced him to name his top 10. The tome itself...
MusicStereogum

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind” At Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus has been going hard on the alt-rock covers lately. In the past few months alone, Cyrus has sung songs from Hole, Mazzy Star, and the Cocteau Twins. Last night, Cyrus headlined the first night of Lollapalooza, the first truly grand-scale American music festival since the start of the pandemic. She opened her set with her 2013 hit “We Can’t Stop,” and she turned that song into a medley with the Pixies anthem “Where Is My Mind.”
Musichypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad, Skepta and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the 10 best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by new releases from Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad and Skepta, who dropped the full-length efforts Happier Than Ever, The House Is Burning and the EP All In, respectively. Also joining this selection is Logic, who returns from retirement with Bobby Tarantino III, plus Pink Siifu, 박혜진 Park Hye Jin, Yaw Tog, Mount Kimbie, DUCKWRTH and Fred again…
CelebritiesNME

Rapper Gonzoe, associate of Ice Cube and 2Pac, shot and killed

Los Angeles rapper Gonzoe, an associate of Ice Cube and 2Pac, has been shot and killed in Seattle. The shooting took place last Thursday evening (July 29), according to Metro. Gonzoe was taken to Harborview Medical Centre with life-threatening injuries, with a King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirming that he died overnight, aged 45. While police did not identify the victim, friends of the rapper confirmed his identity.
grimygoods.com

Hot Artist Alert: Ryan LeVine makes his solo debut with heart-wrenching new single “Signs”

With the upcoming release of his Good Things To Remember EP this fall, Ryan LeVine will have made his first entry into his debut as a solo artist. It was only in 2018 — three long years ago — that LeVine’s band of six years, Wildling, ended along with his relationship with someone he considered “the one.” In the aftermath of all that loss, LeVine found himself adrift and fearful of embarking on a solo journey when he’d been playing in bands and writing songs since he’d been 12 years old.
Worldearmilk.com

Shan Vincent de Paul teams up with Navz-47, Santhosh Narayanan for "Neeye Oli" [Video]

After showing us some intensity on his latest single "Savage," Tamil-Canadian rapper Shan Vincent de Paul (SVDP) is back with out-of-this-world visuals for "Neeye Oli." The anthemic track is a collaboration with fellow Tamil artist Navz-47 and Indian film composer and musician Santhosh Narayanan who serves as the architect behind the energetic soundscape. The vibrant record is a bass-heavy, brass-driven trap jam that embodies the spirit of the natural champion and in a way encourages listeners to embrace their inner strength.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

28 New Songs Out Today

LYRA PRAMUK - "WITNESS" (ft. COLIN SELF) (SELFLESS REWORK) Lyra Pramuk has shared another song from her upcoming Fountain remix album, a stirring new version of "Witness" with Colin Self. -- MACHINEDRUM - "ONLY ONE" (ft. ANGELICA BESS) Electronic wiz Machinedrum releases his new EP Psyconia on September 10 via...
Musicwmfe.org

New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On July 30

Billie Eilish is back this week with what is by far one of the year’s most anticipated releases, her sophomore full-length, Happier Than Ever. At just 19 years old, the singer has dominated the pop music landscape over the past couple of years with a singular sound, a fearless confidence and genuine grace. On this week’s show, we give a listen to Happier Than Ever and talk about the many ways it impresses, including Billie Eilish’s gift for seeing the beauty – and humor – in everything creepy.
Musicthis song is sick

ScHoolboy Q & Isaiah Rashad Deliver Must Hear New Track “Runnin'”

Two of Top Dawg Entertainment‘s most coveted rappers have dropped a brand new song together. ScHoolboy Q has been enlisted by Isaiah Rashad on his new single “Runnin’.” This release comes as a bit of a surprise, since it was not listed on the tracklist for Rashad’s upcoming album, The House Is Burning. It is, however, a fan favorite, and both Q and Zay decided to finish it up and drop it they day before the album comes out.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell announces first solo album in 18 years, shares “Atone”

Pre-order 'Brighten' on "Halloween orange" vinyl with glow-in-the-dark packaging, limited to 500 copies, in our store. Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell has announced his first solo album in 18 years, Brighten, due October 29 (pre-order on "Halloween orange" vinyl). First single "Atone" was made with Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan) on guitar/backing vocals, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses) on bass, and Gil Sharone (Dillinger Escape Plan) on drums, and it's noir-ish, twangy song that's unmistakably the work of Jerry Cantrell. It also comes with a video directed by Jim Louvau and Tony Aguilera, with creative direction by Greg Puciato and Greg's frequent collaborator Jesse Draxler.

Comments / 0

Community Policy