Rudy De Anda and Bardo team up for “Couldn’t Seal the Deal”

With the upcoming release of his Good Things To Remember EP this fall, Ryan LeVine will have made his first entry into his debut as a solo artist. It was only in 2018 — three long years ago — that LeVine’s band of six years, Wildling, ended along with his relationship with someone he considered “the one.” In the aftermath of all that loss, LeVine found himself adrift and fearful of embarking on a solo journey when he’d been playing in bands and writing songs since he’d been 12 years old.