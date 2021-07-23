Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Dutchman Florijn ruled out after positive COVID-19 test

By NBC Olympics
KTVZ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDutch rower Finn Florijn has been ruled out of the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 in Tokyo on Friday.

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Dutchman#Olympics#Tokyo#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

American BMX racer Connor Fields suffered a BRAIN HAEMORRHAGE plus broken ribs and a bruised lung in horror crash during Olympic semi-final but is out of intensive care unit as he recovers in Tokyo hospital

American BMX racer Connor Fields suffered a brain haemorrhage after a horror crash in Thursday's Olympic semi-final. The 28-year-old won gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics and was favourite to defend his title but went over this handlebars and fell face-first into the asphalt, taking two other competitors down with him.
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
SportsESPN

Olympics 2021: Mexico softball team tosses uniforms in Olympic Village trash

The Mexican Olympic Committee expressed disappointment that its softball team appeared to have left the Olympic Games this week with bedding from the Olympic Village rather than with the players' official uniforms and apparel, which were reportedly found in the trash. "It's regrettable that they left behind the uniforms in...
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Keyshawn Davis Of Team USA Springs Upset Stoppage Win

It is not that often in Olympic boxing that stoppages occur. Now though, with the new rules in recent times and the removal of the head guard, the opportunities for stoppages are more possible. Team USA’s Keyshawn Davis showing as much a short time ago in Tokyo:. Impressive to say...
NFLRefinery29

Protest Is Front & Center At The Tokyo Olympics — But For Black Athletes, It Comes At A Price

The image of hammer thrower Gwen Berry standing on a podium with her hip cocked to the side, her body turned away from her competitors and the anthem they were saluting, and her face holding an exasperated expression became an indelible example of athlete protest leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Berry, who before this moment was unaware that the US national anthem would be played during her medal ceremony (this happened during Olympic trials last month, where unlike during the games, the anthem is typically not played), also had a black T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete” draped over her head.
UFCchatsports.com

Amanda Nunes releases statement after COVID-19 test rules her out of UFC 265

UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes was due to face Julianna Pena at next weekend’s UFC 265, with her bantamweight crown on the line. However, ‘The Lioness’ will have to wait for a chance to pad her resume as the greatest ever women’s MMA fighter due to her testing positive for COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy