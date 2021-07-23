Killer Horror Toy Reveals Highlight 2021 Online Comic-Con Events
While the isolated reality of 2020 may have extended into the summer of 2021 and affected the annual pop culture conventions, toy companies are making sure that in the absence of a physical San Diego Comic-Con they keep fans and collectors amazed and enthralled with new product reveals. For horror toy and collectable aficionados, the big 4 (NECA, Mezco, Super7 and McFarlane Toys) all had their own exclusive comic-con online events to satisfy their fans kicking off this week.www.horrornewsnetwork.net
