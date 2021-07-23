Killer Horror Toy Reveals Highlight 2021 Online Comic-Con Events

Comic-Con at Home has ended, but the special embroidered and detailed figurines, models, action figures, toys and more from this event remain as souvenirs from the event. Events like Comic-Con become a paradise for fans of this type of item. This year’s San Diego Comic-Con was completely digital just like last year, so unfortunately no one had the opportunity to see and examine such figures on site. However, this did not mean that those who produce these products should stay away from the event… Weta Workshop, Sideshow (made its own activity) and Mattel exhibited their products on digital. From life-size busts of Heath Ledger’s Joker to SDCC exclusive vinyl figures depicting Saruman, you can check out the many products on offer this year by looking at the gallery below.