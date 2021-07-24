Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Dead Space’ Being Redeveloped for Next-Gen Consoles

By Rob Caprilozzi
horrornewsnetwork.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectronic Arts studio Motive dropped a bomb on the video game world yesterday during EA Play Live as they announced a remake of the classic survival horror game for PC and next gen consoles. “The Dead Space franchise made a huge impact on the survival horror genre when it was...

www.horrornewsnetwork.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dead Space#Next Gen#Consoles#Xbox Series X#Dead Space#Usg#Horror News Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesinputmag.com

The survival horror classic Dead Space is getting a next-gen remake

Dead Space has returned to make us whole! It’s been eight years since the last entry in the iconic survival sci-fi horror series, but today saw some very cool news courtesy of EA Play Live — a “ground-up” remake of the original using the Frostbite game engine for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X consoles. The one-minute announcement teaser trailer is light on the details (as most teasers are), but we assume the plot will remain essentially the same: set in the 26th-century, Dead Space followed engineer Isaac Clarke as he conducts a search and rescue mission for his girlfriend after the government spacecraft she’s aboard goes radio-silent. Upon arrival on the ship, Clarke encounters a whole host of nasty, body horror in the form of Necromorphs — mutated human hosts related to alien technology and a fanatical religious movement called Unitology. It’s... a lot, but it’s also super terrifying and badass.
Video GamesPolygon

Dead Space is getting a remake

Dead Space is back. Visceral Games’ sci-fi survival horror classic, originally released in 2008, is being remade by Electronic Arts’ Motive studio, the publisher announced during Thursday’s EA Play Live digital showcase. The new Dead Space is coming to PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Players will experience...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

The Dead Space remake won’t have last-gen versions

Are there going to be Dead Space remake PS4, Xbox One, and Switch versions? That’s the big question many fans have following the eagerly-awaited and heavily-rumored Dead Space 1 remake reveal at EA Play Live today, but the little note at the end of the teaser trailer suggests that the return of Dead Space may be limited to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Will Dead Space be on previous-gen systems, or is it strictly a current-gen game?
Video GamesIGN

Dead Space Remake Devs Discuss How EA Motive Is Using Next-Gen Tech

EA has officially announced the Dead Space remake, and IGN has the first details about what players, both longtime fans of the series and newcomers, can expect from the new take on the franchise. EA Motive's Phil Ducharme (Senior Producer on the remake) and Roman Campos-Oriola (Creative Director on the remake) speak with IGN about the making of the remake, including how the team is endeavoring to honor the original but modernize it leveraging the next-gen tech of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S (the remake will be hitting PC as well). The duo discusses their approach to maintaining the horror of the original, while refining the experience on a technical, storytelling, and mechanical level, as well as how they're uniquely involving Dead Space fans in the development process.
Video Gamesradionowindy.com

HHW Gaming: EA Announces Next-Gen ‘Dead Space’ Remake Is On The Way, Gamers Are Ecstatic

Gamers have been hoping and praying for a remake of the Dead Space. Their prayers have finally been answered. It’s happening. It’s finally happening. During Thursday’s (Jul.22) EA Play Live event, the company revealed that the sci-fi/horror classic Dead Space, the game first brought to the gaming world by the now-shuttered studio Visceral Games, is coming back. The game will be a full remake and is exclusively coming to next-gen consoles. As rumors long suggested, the game won’t just be a basic HD remake. According to EA, It will be rebuilt by the studio from the ground up utilizes the power of the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC to scare the living hell out of us all over again.
Video Gamesmspoweruser.com

GTA Online is getting exclusive car upgrades on next-gen consoles

Rockstar has announced that when GTA Online launches later this year for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, it will have exclusive “all-new speed improvements” and upgrades. “These special upgrades will only be on PS5 and Series X|S versions of GTAV” Rockstar announced in the tweet, showcasing a banner for...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dead Space says no to microtransactions

The announcement of the Dead Space remake was a half surprise. The leaks already pointed in that direction, as well as some movements that did not go unnoticed within the community (that the official YouTube account changed its profile photo after years of inactivity, for example). Survival horror will be reborn from the hand of Motive Studios, the developer who launched Jade Raymond and who signed the most recent title in the galactic saga, Star Wars: Squadrons. Will this new production have microtransactions? The answer is negative.
Video GamesEngadget

'Dead Space' is being remade for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC

Dead Space is getting a new chance at life. EA revealed a teaser trailer for a remastered version of the original Dead Space, showing off a terrifying necromorph-infested environment and not much else. Motive Studios is developing the game, and it's heading to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.
Technologybleedingcool.com

Sniper Elite 4 Receives A Next-Gen Upgrade

Rebellion Developments has released a new Sniper Elite 4 update that has enhanced the game for next-gen consoles. Available to be downloaded now for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, this free "Enhanced" update will give players on those consoles gorgeous visuals up to 4K with smooth 60dps gameplay, along with greatly improved load times and faster game design that will essentially improve your overall experience with the game when playing it on one fo these two consoles. In case you're wondering how all of that might look, you're in luck, as the developers released a trailer showing off the improvement, which we have for you down below. Have fun sniping your enemies in 4K.
Video GamesArs Technica

MS Flight Simulator on consoles: Finally, a next-gen game for Xbox Series X/S

When I think of the history of game consoles, I think of flight simulators. Nintendo in particular has leveraged the "Pilotwings" name not once, not twice, but thrice to show off brand-new tech over various generations. I have long loved that approach. Pilotwings games err on the side of minimal challenge and maximum relaxation, arguably to let players calmly absorb the newest 3D-rendering tricks of each era.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Path of Exile: Expedition Available on PC, Next Week on Consoles

Grinding Gear Games’ free-to-play RPG has a brand new expansion. Path of Exile: Expedition is available now for PC players and will be active for console players within a few days. It will add a new mode where players can explore the joys and dangers of digging. In Expedition, you...
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Why the Xbox is the Perfect Next-gen Console

The Xbox Series X/S was released around the same time as the PS5, and both machines have a lot going for them – fantastic exclusives, serious hardware, and instant access to a well-stocked online store. It’s genuinely hard to pick between the two of them, but we’ve found a few aspects that might just put the Xbox ahead. If anything from this list jumps out at you in particular, then the Xbox could be your perfect console.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Tetragon Puzzle Adventure Coming to Steam and Consoles Next Month

Game publisher Buka Entertainment is excited to announce that puzzle adventure video game Tetragon made by Cafundo Creative Studio is launching soon on multiple platforms next month. The upcoming game will be released on PC and all major consoles this coming August 12. Players will be taking on the role...
Video Gamesringsidenews.com

AEW Console Video Game Could Be Releasing Next Year

AEW continues to grow as a pro wrestling company and with that, they decided to dive deep into the video game industry as it was announced a video game for consoles will be made. Kenny Omega has been working hard along with video game developer Yuke’s to ensure the upcoming...
Video GamesMarin Independent Journal

‘Back 4 Blood’ Open Beta to launch next week for consoles, PC

“Back 4 Blood” reaches a key milestone next week as the spiritual successor of the “Left 4 Dead” series enters its Open Beta. Running in two phases through August, the snippets of gameplay will give fans a chance to check out the “Swarm” PvP mode and two co-op maps. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy