Glenn D Hogie

Glenn Hogie, 80, West Fargo, ND died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo, ND. Glenn Duane Hogie was born Aug. 12, 1940 in Cooperstown, ND to Oscar and Amanda (Fadness) Hogie. He attended school in Cooperstown and joined the US Army in 1957. He was honorably discharged in 1961. Glenn married Margaret Fiebiger on July 3, 1964 at Cooperstown where he worked as a mechanic at Mosher’s Service and VW Motors. They moved to West Fargo in the early 1970’s. Glenn worked at WestGo, Inc. until 1985 and then with the City of West Fargo until 1995 when a work injury resulted in a disability.