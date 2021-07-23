Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Fargo, ND

Glenn D Hogie

westfuneralhome.com
 9 days ago

Glenn Hogie, 80, West Fargo, ND died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at Bethany on 42nd in Fargo, ND. Glenn Duane Hogie was born Aug. 12, 1940 in Cooperstown, ND to Oscar and Amanda (Fadness) Hogie. He attended school in Cooperstown and joined the US Army in 1957. He was honorably discharged in 1961. Glenn married Margaret Fiebiger on July 3, 1964 at Cooperstown where he worked as a mechanic at Mosher’s Service and VW Motors. They moved to West Fargo in the early 1970’s. Glenn worked at WestGo, Inc. until 1985 and then with the City of West Fargo until 1995 when a work injury resulted in a disability.

www.westfuneralhome.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
City
West Fargo, ND
City
Buffalo, ND
Fargo, ND
Obituaries
City
Cooperstown, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Us Army#Mosher S Service#Vw Motors#Westgo Inc#Hogie Streich#Graveside Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Twitter's Dorsey leads $29 bln buyout of lending pioneer Afterpay

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Square Inc (SQ.N), the payments firm of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) co-founder Jack Dorsey, will purchase buy now, pay later (BNPL) pioneer Afterpay Ltd (APT.AX) for $29 billion, creating a global transactions giant in the biggest buyout of an Australian firm. The takeover underscores the popularity...

Comments / 0

Community Policy