Reports indicate OU/Texas move to SEC is imminent, process to start this weekend

Oklahoma, Texas, the Big 12 Conference and the Southeastern Conference have been silent, but all signs are pointing the same direction.

The Sooners and the Longhorns, the stalwarts of the Big 12, are reportedly bolting for the SEC, and it could happen sooner rather than later.

While the world waits for official statements from either of the teams or conferences involved, here’s a look at the latest reporting and the next steps for both conferences:

Latest reporting

Multiple outlets reported Friday that Oklahoma and Texas will inform the Big 12 of their intentions to leave the conference and seek membership to the SEC within the next week. CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd reported that OU and Texas are expected to inform the Big 12 as soon as this weekend.

Per Austin-American Statesman Kirk Bohls, OU and Texas began discussions on leaving the Big 12 at least six months ago, and multiple outlets report the programs focused on joining the SEC or the Big 10, before eventually settling on the SEC.

The SEC is hoping to vote soon to offer invitations to both programs next week, per Bohls. Bohls cited an SEC source in his report.

The Big 12 reportedly held a phone meeting Thursday evening that was attended by every school except OU and Texas, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic. OU and Texas were invited to the call but chose not to participate.

Per Max Olson of the Athletic, the Big 12 released a short summary of the call, which did not specifically mention OU and Texas' desire to leave but emphasized the preference that both schools remain in the conference.

"The eight members strongly desire to retain the current composition, which has proven it can compete at the highest levels," the statement read. "There is a recognition that institutions may act in their own self-interest, however there is an expectation that members adhere to Conference bylaws and the enforcement of Grant of Rights agreements."

Making it official

As previously mentioned, the SEC is looking to quickly offer invitations to both schools. 11 of the 14 current schools would need to approve sending the invitations, and multiple outlets have reported that the only objection would come from Texas A&M.

From here, it would depend on how quickly OU and Texas wish to leave the Big 12 and join the SEC. Both programs could wait until the television and grant-of-rights agreements expire in 2024-2025, but it seems likely that everyone involved will want this to be done much quicker based on current reports.

So the likely next steps, as noted by ESPN, will be OU and Texas attempting to negotiate a buyout amount and earlier exit date with the Big 12. According to Big 12 bylaws, leaving before 2025 would cost both programs around $74 million each, The Transcript previously reported.

Ripple effects

Assuming OU and Texas are accepted by the SEC, the topic of nation-wide conference realignment will almost certainly come to the forefront.

The potential new SEC would feature 16 teams with OU and Texas in the fold, which would be the biggest conference in modern college football history. There would likely be discussions on how best to organize the conference, with potential solutions including two groups of eight teams or four groups of four.

It would also call into question the future of the Big 12 conference. Kansan News insider Mike Vernon reported Friday that Kansas and Iowa State have reached out to the Big 10 regarding possible invitations to join the conference. TCU insider Jeremy Davis reported that TCU, Baylor and Texas Tech began discussions with the Pac-12 Thursday evening.

But until further news comes out, or OU and Texas make official statements announcing their plans, it’s hard to do more than speculate on what the future of each conference looks like. But it’s possible their moves could impact all of the Power 5 conferences.

Reaction

It remains unclear when OU and Texas will make its plans public, as neither schools have issued statements since Wednesday.

But other schools are not shying away from making their feelings known.

After OSU made its initial statement expressing concern and disappointment Wednesday, new president Kayse Shrum issued her own statement via Twitter on Friday.

“We are disappointed by the lack of engagement and transparency from our colleagues at OU over the past months on a matter with serious ramifications for our state,” Shrum’s tweet read. “We have historically worked together to advance our state and address issues based on a partnership built on trust. To that end, we will continue to work with purpose to the advancement of our state and the betterment of our fellow Oklahomans…”

Baylor also released a statement acknowledging fears regarding OU and Texas’ reported decision and its potential impact on the future of the Big 12.

“For our state, it is critical to our economy and Texas’ overall reputation to maintain five “Power Five” institutions, reinforcing the Lone Star State’s athletic preeminence,” the statement read. “Rest assured, we… are actively engaged in conversations with our Big 12 colleagues and others to ensure our University is in the strongest position possible now and into the future.”