Here are 15 of the week’s best photos

By Washington Post Staff
Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA passenger-filled subway car is submerged in water after heavy rainfall in Zhengzhou, China; President Biden is presented with his own Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey during the team’s visit to the White House; Wally Funk becomes the oldest person to ever go into space; athletes from around the world take part in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony. See 15 of the week’s most interesting and gripping images from around the world, selected by Washington Post photo editors.

