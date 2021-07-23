ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Cost At Home COVID-19 Vaccination Available

By Kevin Watler, Public Information Officer
 2021-07-23

In addition to the many locations people can go to get the COVID-19 vaccine, those who would like to receive the vaccine in the comfort of their home now have that as an option. DeliveRxd Pharmacy will vaccinate individuals who live in Hillsborough and Pinellas at no cost. Those who would...

wbrc.com

CVS, Walgreens announce availability of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting today, and following CDC recommendations, COVID-19 vaccines are now available to millions of elementary-age children in what health officials hailed as a major breakthrough. CVS Health announced that 1,700 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide, including 51 select locations in Alabama – are now accepting appointments for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
DOH-Miami-Dade Offers Appointments for COVID-19 Vaccines, Vaccine Booster and Pediatric Vaccine

Miami, FL – The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County (DOH-Miami-Dade) is offering appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is available to individuals 5 years of age and older while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine is available to individuals 18 years of age and older.
MIAMI, FL
The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Event for Students Age Five and Older

Kissimmee, FL — The Florida Department of Health in Osceola County (FDOH-Osceola) is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccination event for students age five and older on Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at our main campus located at 1875 Fortune Road in Kissimmee. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that children between the ages of 5 and 11 years receive the Pfizer vaccine to help protect against COVID-19. Pfizer vaccinations will be available during this event. This event is for all Osceola County students 5 years of age and older attending public, private, charter and virtual schools.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wdrb.com

More COVID-19 vaccine clinics to be available in Louisville starting Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More locations in the Louisville Metro community will be available for people looking to get their COVID-19 vaccine or booster. The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness partnered with multiple in-state organizations to provide residents with whichever COVID-19 vaccine shot they need. Each location...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Best Life

Moderna Just Gave This Major Update on Its COVID Vaccine

Over the last few months, research has come out touting the high levels of protection afforded by Moderna's COVID vaccine. For the more than 154 million people who have already received this shot, it's been a stream of good news: One recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that it stays the most protective of any of the approved vaccines—maintaining an effectiveness of 93 percent against hospitalization, even amid the more contagious Delta variant. In mid-October, the CDC and the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also approved Moderna booster shots, allowing even more protection for millions of eligible individuals. Now, Moderna is announcing another major step in its fight to end the COVID pandemic.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Austin

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

WASHINGTON (SBG) — Data from several states and the federal government suggests deaths among Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 rose sharply amid the nation’s most recent surge of infections, but experts say that is not unexpected as more of the population gets immunized. Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Humboldt Independent

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccination available in Humboldt County on Wednesday, Nov. 10

Children age 5-11 may sign up for the Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccination. It will be a two-dose series administered a minimum of 21 days apart. Humboldt County Public Health and Humboldt County Memorial Hospital (HCMH) have scheduled a clinic for Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 2-6 p.m. at the Humboldt County Fairgrounds. This is the same time the health agencies have scheduled the third-dose Moderna booster for qualified adults. Walk-in children with a parent will be allowed.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, IA
WIBW

Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine now available through SCHD by appointment only

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is now available through the Shawnee County Health Department by appointment only. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Shawnee Co. Health Department said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted to recommend the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use authorization. Following...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

