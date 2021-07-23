Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Faces of Space: 1st Lt. Monica Callan

csmng.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Monica Callan, Space Delta 3 – Space Electronic Warfare, 16th Space Control Squadron electronic warfare operations officer, never anticipated her path as an enlisted pharmacy technician would eventually lead her to becoming one of the first officers in the U.S. Space Force to deploy as a space liaison officer advising U.S. Marines in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater. As with many things in life, most plans never work out as they’re written down.

csmng.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Air Base#U S Air#Peterson Air Force#Space Control Squadron#The U S Space Force#U S Marines#The U S Army#U S Marine Corps#U S Central Command#Usafa#Greenland#Spcs#Marine Expeditionary#The Usindopacom Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Gymnastics-Biles withdraws from floor event final

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Simone Biles will not compete in Monday's floor exercise final, leaving her with just one more event to win another medal at the Tokyo Games. USA Gymnastics said on Sunday that Biles had withdrawn from the event final for floor and would make a decision later this week on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at this Games.
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
CNN

Caeleb Dressel, Bobby Finke are part of a winning Sunday for Team USA men's swimming at the Olympics

(CNN) — American swimmers Caeleb Dressel and Robert Finke won gold again on Sunday, as part of an exemplary effort from Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Dressel, who finished his Olympics on Sunday with five gold medals in all, won the men's 50-meter freestyle gold medal with an Olympic record time of 21.07 seconds. He became just the third man to ever win the 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle at the same Olympics.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump PACs brought in over $82M for the first half of 2021

Former President Trump 's political action committees (PACs) raked in over $82 million in the first half of 2021, according to political finance filings made public Saturday, with the ex-commander-in-chief reporting more than $100 million available on hand. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings, first reported by The Washington Post,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump defends his comments about election after release of DOJ notes

Former President Trump defended his comments to top Department of Justice (DOJ) officials about the 2020 election after notes from a call in December were released on Friday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee released notes former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen’s deputy, Richard Donoghue, took during a Dec. 27 call between Donoghue, Rosen and Trump.
Foreign PolicyNBC News

U.S. announces Cuba sanctions as Biden meets with Cuban American leaders

The Biden administration imposed new sanctions against two top Cuban officials and the Cuban National Revolutionary Police for their role in the crackdown against anti-government protesters in Cuba. The announcement came right before President Joe Biden hosted Cuban-American leaders, including Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., and Manny...

Comments / 1

Community Policy