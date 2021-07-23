Faces of Space: 1st Lt. Monica Callan
PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Monica Callan, Space Delta 3 – Space Electronic Warfare, 16th Space Control Squadron electronic warfare operations officer, never anticipated her path as an enlisted pharmacy technician would eventually lead her to becoming one of the first officers in the U.S. Space Force to deploy as a space liaison officer advising U.S. Marines in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command theater. As with many things in life, most plans never work out as they’re written down.csmng.com
Comments / 1