Astoria, OR

McMaster earns national honor

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 9 days ago
Astoria High School

Astoria High School senior-to-be Colton McMaster was selected as Oregon’s Athlete of the Year for boys track and field for the USA Today High School Sports Awards.

The inaugural year for the awards, presented by the U.S. Polo Association, will honor the most elite high school athletes, coaches and teams at the national level on Aug. 5. The show will air online at 8 p.m. at sportsawards.usatoday.com.

Hosted by Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski, the show will bring together some of the biggest names in professional sports, including Shaquille O’Neal, Alex Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Kerri Walsh Jennings, Chipper Jones, Kevin Garnett and more to help celebrate the accomplishments of high school athletes, coaches and teams across the country.

McMaster won a pair of state titles in the shortened 2021 spring season in the discus and shot put. His winning marks were 58 feet, 9¾ inches in the shot put, and 166-7 in the discus.

McMaster set the Astoria school record in the discus last spring with a toss of 192-10, breaking Jason Thiel’s previous mark of 165-3 that had stood for 30 years. McMaseter will also likely break Thiel’s shot put record next season.

Already heavily recruited by Division 1 colleges, McMaster also earned all-league honors in football and basketball in the spring 2021 seasons.

“Colton has worked extremely hard to be one of the elite throwers in not only the state of Oregon, but throughout the entire country,” said Astoria athletic director Howard Rub, also McMaster's coach in football. “I know he is counting on having a successful senior year in all three of his sports: football, basketball, and track and field. He's going to be fun to watch.”

