Number of NFL players in vaccination process up to 80%

By BARRY WILNER AP Pro Football Writer
Herald-Palladium
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of NFL players in the COVID-19 vaccination process has reached 80%, with nine teams having 90% or more of their players in that category. Dr. Allen Sills, the league's medical director, said Friday that nearly all Tier 1 and Tier 2 team employees — those who deal directly with players — have been vaccinated. Five teams are at less than 70% of players who have either received one vaccination shot or both. He is optimistic the number of vaccinated players will continue to rise as training camps open.

NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dak Prescott Has 2-Word Prediction For Cowboys Season

It’s safe to say that Dak Prescott is excited for the Dallas Cowboys‘ 2021 season. The superstar quarterback, who signed a four-year, $160 million extension this offseason, is making his way back from a devastating 2020 injury. Prescott missed the majority of last season with a serious leg injury, though he’s now fully recovered.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLFingerLakes1

Buffalo Bills reportedly close to signing TE Zach Ertz and CB Steve Nelson

Rumor has it that the Bills are looking to sign tight end Zach Ertz and cornerback Steve Nelson in an effort to strengthen their roster. The 2020 NFL season was the Bills’ best season so far in the 21st century. They won the AFC East last year, thus ending the Patriots’ 11-year dominance. Oddsmakers expect them to do the same in 2021, with the NFL Vegas odds on the Bills winning the divisional title being somewhere around -133.
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Linebacker Has Telling Comment On Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence lived up to all the hype in college, after being one of the most highly-touted recruits in years. One of his star Jacksonville Jaguars teammates is already very impressed with what he’s seen from the former Clemson signal caller. All-Pro linebacker Myles Jack went up against Lawrence and...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLHogs Haven

Former LB T.J. Ward attacks coach Ron Rivera for having had cancer

Former player, T.J. Ward, who spent part of last season on the practice squad of the Arizona Cardinals before being released in October, launched an attack on Twitter yesterday that was aimed squarely at Washington’s head coach Ron Rivera. While the offending tweets seem to have been deleted now, they...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers Announce 6th-Round Pick From 2020 Has Retired

Retirement has been a trending topic within the Green Bay Packers‘ organization, primarily because of Aaron Rodgers. This time, a Packers offensive lineman made headlines because of it. Green Bay offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak has decided to retire, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The Packers took a chance on Stepaniak...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Vikings WR Suffered Major Injury During Friday Practice

The Minnesota Vikings made headlines for only unfortunate reasons on Saturday. First, the Vikings suffered a series of setbacks at the quarterback position. Minnesota was down three quarterbacks, including Kirk Cousins, on Saturday after Kellen Mond tested positive for COVID-19. That left just former University of Washington star quarterback Jake Browning manning the offense during Saturday’s practice.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

NFL: 80 percent of players have had at least one vaccine dose

Eighty percent of all NFL players have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, the NFL announced Friday. Dr. Allen Sills, the league's chief medical officer, said nine teams are at 90 percent or higher and only five clubs are at less than 70 percent. Most NFL training camps open...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

ESPN’s Adam Schefter Has Update On Carson Wentz Injury

Carson Wentz got the fresh start he wanted when the Eagles trade him to the Colts earlier this offseason. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows to start. Wentz did not practice on Friday. He’s dealing with a foot injury, and there’s concern it could be serious. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday afternoon Wentz is “out indefinitely” to undergo testing on his injured foot.
NFLfox10phoenix.com

Employers including NFL pushing for the public and players to get vaccinated

PHOENIX - With Banner Health becoming the first major employer in Arizona to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees, other healthcare networks are following along. Valleywise Health plans to follow Banner Health in mandating employees to get the vaccine. Dr. Michael White, Chief Clinical Officer from Valleywise Health, says we...
NFLtheScore

Hopkins, Ramsey among players criticizing NFL's latest vaccine push

The NFL once again updated its vaccination rules Thursday, announcing any game that can't be rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak among unvaccinated players will result in the responsible club forfeiting the contest. That announcement immediately drew reactions from several players across the NFL, but the most emphatic response came...

