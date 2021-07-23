City of Kirkland Celebrates ADA Awareness Day

KIRKLAND, Wash. – The Kirkland City Council proclaimed July 26, 2021 as ADA Awareness Day in Kirkland at its meeting on July 20. Americans with Disabilities Act Awareness Day commemorates the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) on July 26, 1990. The law prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities, assuring them of equality of opportunity, full community participation, independent living, and economic self-sufficiency. By proclaiming July 26, 2021 as ADA Awareness Day in Kirkland, the City reaffirms its commitment to being a safe, inclusive, and welcoming community for people with disabilities and invites the community to celebrate the 31st anniversary of this civil rights law and the many contributions of individuals with disabilities to our community.