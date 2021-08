Frenchie’s time in the Big Brother 23 house came to a crashing bittersweet end. As predicted during last week’s review, Week #2 was the payment for all the chaotic gameplay unleashed in the house during Frenchie’s HOH reign. Playing too-hard-too-fast comes with consequences, which made the second week both predictable and satisfying. The houseguests used the inevitability of Frenchie’s eviction to set themselves up for future rounds. Sometimes an easy outcome is better for the house, and it ties up loose ends for us as viewers regarding Frenchie’s story.