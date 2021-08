Happy weekend! Time to celebrate the end of the workweek with the hoppy good stuff I think we all enjoy. So, as you should do on a day like today, I have thought about some of the best beers that I can casually enjoy. I say casually because there are some beers that need to be drunk at specific times of the year. But if you hand me one of these beers at random, I am going to enjoy it thoroughly and I think you can too.