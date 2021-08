I've read so much criticism of Swofford and the ACC's presidents/ADs regarding expansion on here about the loser yankee schools that were added. Let's examine that:. Three great football schools were added in Miami, VT, and BC. Is there any argument regarding these three at the time they were added? I'm sure everyone with half of brain will agree with Miami and VT at the time. BC fits this category also. Their program was every bit as good as ours when they were added. They won the Atlantic in 07 and 08, and won 8 consecutive bowls from 2000 to 2007. Our rivalry with them has been tremendous, but has become mostly one-sided in recent years, though they gave us fits last year.