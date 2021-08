Rangers buzz filled the air on Thursday night. Curtis Terry left Round Rock’s contest against Reno early, and shared hugs among his AAA teammates. Then, finally, it was time to give the man a shot in the big leagues. The Rangers selected Terry from AAA, officially announced Friday before the game against Houston. We all knew it was a matter of time. The question was, when? Rangers President of baseball operations Jon Daniels hinted these types of moves were on the horizon Monday, and of course, the first name that popped up was Curtis Terry, for a good reason.