Some of you may recognize Cheyenne Davis from her many years of service working in Monticello, both at the former Brickhouse Eatery, and now at Pop's Sanitation here in town. You may even recognize her as a runner up in the recent Monticello Watermelon Festival Pageant this June. What you may not know, is that Cheyenne had taken part in a pageant in Madison County in 2018, where she won “Miss Madison County”. Cheyenne has been deeply moved by the whole experience, and said, “I know it sounds kind of silly, but being in this pageant, and winning “Miss Madison County” has been one of the most incredible moments of my life. I am so touched and want to give back to the wonderful people in this community!”