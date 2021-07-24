Moline wrestler DeAnthony Parker wins Greco-Roman national title
FARGO, N.D. — All the hours DeAnthony Parker put in preparing for the 2021 Junior Greco-Roman wrestling nationals paid off in just over a minute Friday. Parker, who went undefeated this past year in his senior season for Moline High School, won the Junior national crown at 182 pounds with a 10-0 technical fall in 1 minute, 12 seconds against Michael Altomer of New York. Altomer recently completed his junior season for Minisink Valley High School in Slate Hill, N.Y.qctimes.com
Comments / 0