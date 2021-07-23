Cancel
Carroll, IA

Gov. Reynolds appoints Badding, of Carroll, to Court of Appeals

 9 days ago

Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Thursday her appointment of Gina Badding as a judge of the Iowa Court of Appeals. Badding, of Carroll, currently serves as a district judge in Judicial Election District 2B. She previously practiced law with Neu, Minnich, Comito, Halbur, Neu & Badding, P.C., in Carroll. Badding received her undergraduate degree from the University of Iowa and her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law.

