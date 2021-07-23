Cancel
NBA

Bucks' Jrue Holiday: Headed to Tokyo on Saturday

 9 days ago

Holiday is set to travel to Tokyo on Saturday with Khris Middleton and Devin Booker, Brian Windhorst of ESPN.com reports. Holiday's status for Team USA's game Sunday against France is uncertain. Team USA is down to only nine players without Holiday, Middleton and Booker, so the team is hopeful the trio is able to play Sunday. Team USA coach Gregg Popovich is unsure how much he'll use Booker, Middleton and Holiday in Sunday's game if they are available.

