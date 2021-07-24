2021 NHL Draft tracker: Instant analysis of every pick for the New York Rangers

What an anticlimactic day for the Rangers yesterday. Heading into the draft, there were talks about Jack Eichel, Ryan Strome, Alex Georgiev, and others. Leaving the draft, the Rangers lost a top-six winger and didn’t make any other other moves. The draft strategy was also a far cry from the last two or three drafts as well. Day One was a whirlwind of emotions. Day Two was just dread, expecting the worst and perhaps a little happy nothing else major happened. As per usual, I have some thoughts on the Rangers draft.