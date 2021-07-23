Cancel
Jolie-Pitt divorce judge disqualified by appeals court

Trumann Democrat
 9 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angelina Jolie scored a major victory Friday in her divorce with Brad Pitt when a California appeals court agreed with her that the private judge deciding who gets custody of their children should be disqualified. The 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with Jolie that Judge...

