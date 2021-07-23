How to Get Aloy for Free in Genshin Impact

Respawn has banned over 2,000 Apex Legends players for dashboarding and "abuse of a matchmaking exploit." The devs add that 62 were Xbox players, while 1,965 were PS4 players. The info comes via Respawn's Conor Ford (thanks, Eurogamer) who says that of the 2,086 players banned, 62 were on Xbox, 15 on Switch, 44 on PC, and 1,965 on PS4. "Banned 2,086 players early this morning for abuse of an RP loss forgiveness exploit (dashboarding) and abuse of a matchmaking exploit allowing high-rank players into Bronze lobby to farm," Ford says, with dashboarding referring to an exploit where players could force-quit the game before losing a match. Ford says that these matchmaking bans vary in length, adding, "sucks to miss the opening of a new season, come back next time around and enjoy the game how its meant to be played."