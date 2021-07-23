Cancel
The Best Hunting Ground For Sand Dollars In North Carolina Is Along The Beach At Sand Dollar Island

By Robin Jarvis
Only In North Carolina
Only In North Carolina
 8 days ago

Whether you are superstitious or not, chances are you consider yourself lucky when you find a sand dollar while walking the beach. Some people do consider such a find as a lucky omen with prophetic significance. Either way, you’re sure to get a kick out of visiting an island sandbar along the North Carolina coast that’s earned its name: Sand Dollar Island.

Some people strike it rich in sand dollars with a single visit to Sand Dollar Island, found between Bird Shoal and Shackleford Banks off the coast of North Carolina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQtmz_0b6MOgQZ00
TripAdvisor/Michelle K

If you've ever accidentally stumbled upon a single sand dollar while strolling on a beach, then just wait...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CXtBN_0b6MOgQZ00
Flickr/Courtney McGough

... just wait for your first visit to Sand Dollar Island! For some reason, the sand dollars all end up right here on this little sand bar that's accessible at both high and low tides.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30wLho_0b6MOgQZ00
Flickr/Christie Fierro

Some people shove their hand under the surface of the water and come up with a fistful of sand dollars!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05HoLw_0b6MOgQZ00
Google/lynn lyons

For sure, it's a lucky and accomplished feeling, no matter how many you find!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39G9Fx_0b6MOgQZ00
Flickr/Matthew Beziat

For first-timers: just remember to take only the white, sun-bleached sand dollars and leave the brown ones. The brown ones are still alive and thriving and should be thrown back into the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YHTFI_0b6MOgQZ00
Cyndi Monaghan / Moment Collection via Getty Images

Don't worry... there will be plenty of sun-bleached sand dollars, too!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cNiDb_0b6MOgQZ00
Andrea Van Winkle / EyeEm Collection via Getty Images

Also be aware that Sand Dollar Island has no restroom facilities, no shade, and no place to buy drinks. So plan accordingly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F5MI5_0b6MOgQZ00
Google/Tammie D

Since Sand Dollar Island is accessible only by way of a boat, you'll need to hop a tour or charter to get over there if you don't have your own vessel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R77Te_0b6MOgQZ00
TripAdvisor/IntrepidMoon
Island Ferry Adventures out of Beaufort will ferry everyone over. The cost is currently $15 for adults and $8 for children age 11 and under.

Some families add this fun day trip to their beach vacations year after year. Is yours among them? Or will you be adding it to your next vacation on the coast? Let us know in the comments!

The post The Best Hunting Ground For Sand Dollars In North Carolina Is Along The Beach At Sand Dollar Island appeared first on Only In Your State .

