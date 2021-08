AMIRET — Though the holiday season is still months away, the spirit of giving was on full display this past Saturday during the 29th annual Toys 4 Tots Fun Run. The charity event organized by members of the Sinister Brethren Motorcycle Club on behalf of Lyon County Heart to Heart brought together over 100 riders equipped with toys for donation at the collection site behind The Gambler. The stop in Marshall was only the first leg of the route, which began earlier in the day at Roaring Lyons Clubhouse in Amiret and continued throughout Lyon County and other neighboring counties.