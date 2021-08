Summer is for (book) lovers! If you need inspiration to decide which books to take with you to the beach this year, we've got you. We asked the staff of Washington Heights-based bilingual community bookshop Word Up Books for their favorite picks — old and new — and they accepted the challenge of narrowing the list down to nine. The store just celebrated its 10th anniversary in what's become New York's trendiest neighborhood this summer, thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights release, where, besides selling bilingual books, they also help distribute emergency food and organize marches in support of social causes, art events, and even a summer camp for over 200 kids.