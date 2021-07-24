Flood Advisory issued for Delta by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-23 19:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-23 22:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Delta The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Delta County in west central Colorado * Until 815 PM MDT. * At 611 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Delta.alerts.weather.gov
