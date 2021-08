July 29, 2021 - It is an exciting time when a toddler abandons crawling and takes those first faltering steps. Once that happens, it is not long until they are going to attempt to climb the stairs. If they have reached The talking stage, they will inform you that they will do it "all on their own." However, parents are standing nearby to see how they make out and make sure they do not fall. To be sure, that little toddler will reach the top safely if they just keep going. For them, the last step is just as easy as the first one. Trouble comes only if they begin to wonder why they are so high and they get in trouble if they turn back. It is then they will take a tumble.