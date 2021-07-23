Lost, but not forgotten

ST. PETERSBURG — All across the country, lost graves sites are being discovered. A few months back, archaeologists in St. Petersburg began surveying parking lots 1 and 2 at the Tropicana Field using ground-penetrating radar. Many believe that there is a strong possibility that graves may rest underneath the parking lot where three cemeteries once stood in what was once the Gas Plant District, a predominately African-American community in St. Petersburg during most of the 20th century.