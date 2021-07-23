Dear Reader: Let’s talk about it

There’s no doubt that it feels that this might be the era of Stephen King when it comes to movie adaptations since his stories have been building over the years until they’ve finally begun to come out in a big way on the big and small screens alike. Another adaptation of one of his short stories is bound to be headed to the screen soon as The Boogeyman is going to be written up by the same people that were responsible for A Quiet Place, which King has actually taken a liking to. That’s high praise from someone that’s helped to redefine the horror genre and it’s a great way to bring in another of King’s stories that might not have been given a second look so many years ago. This won’t be the first of King’s short stories that have been adapted to the screen since a few others have made their way forward as well, such as The Langoliers, which was turned into a miniseries, and Secret Window, which was a short story that ended quite differently from what the movie decided to depict.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO