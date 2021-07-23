Cancel
Saint Petersburg, FL

Time for an agenda for Midtown

The Weekly Challenger
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 40 percent of the residents of this city cannot afford the new market-rate housing that is being developed,” said Larry Newsome. Last week The Weekly Challenger ran a series of articles where the candidates in the mayoral race were interviewed and asked about their agenda and plans for the city should they win the race. All of the candidates took care to use the right buzz words and signal their supporters and constituents on the issues they think their supporters wanted to hear about.

