Kanye West Reunites With JAY-Z for New Song on 'Donda' Album
The return of the throne! As Kanye West prepares to release his 10th studio album, he is bringing back one of his favorite collaborators -- JAY-Z. On Thursday evening, West had a special listening event for his new album, Donda, which is named after his late mother, Donda West. The event took place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. While JAY-Z was not in attendance at the event, his presence was felt.www.wusa9.com
Comments / 0