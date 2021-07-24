US Forecast

Cancel
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;78;53;78;61;Fog in the morning;SSE;4;60%;100%;9. Albuquerque, NM;88;64;85;66;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;56%;48%;7. Anchorage, AK;69;55;62;54;Times of rain;WNW;5;81%;80%;1. Asheville, NC;86;66;84;65;A t-storm around;SSE;5;75%;55%;11. Atlanta, GA;89;71;87;71;A shower and t-storm;S;5;74%;68%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;80;68;80;73;Mostly sunny;S;7;55%;54%;10.

DENVER (CBS4) – For most of this week, summer monsoon moisture has been trapped on Colorado’s Western Slope. That changes through the weekend as the moisture surges east over the mountains and eventually onto the Front Range. Anticipating a deluge of rain in some areas, the National Weather Service has already issued a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday evening for most of the mountains, all of the foothills, and the entire Denver metro area plus Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley. The watch may also be expanded into in Sunday as well. (source: CBS) Thunderstorms will initially develop by early afternoon Friday and will...

