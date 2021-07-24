US Forecast
City/Town, State;Yesterday's High Temp (F);Yesterday's Low Temp (F);Today's High Temp (F);Today's Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;78;53;78;61;Fog in the morning;SSE;4;60%;100%;9. Albuquerque, NM;88;64;85;66;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;56%;48%;7. Anchorage, AK;69;55;62;54;Times of rain;WNW;5;81%;80%;1. Asheville, NC;86;66;84;65;A t-storm around;SSE;5;75%;55%;11. Atlanta, GA;89;71;87;71;A shower and t-storm;S;5;74%;68%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;80;68;80;73;Mostly sunny;S;7;55%;54%;10.
