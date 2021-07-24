US Forecast

DENVER (CBS4) – For most of this week, summer monsoon moisture has been trapped on Colorado’s Western Slope. That changes through the weekend as the moisture surges east over the mountains and eventually onto the Front Range. Anticipating a deluge of rain in some areas, the National Weather Service has already issued a Flash Flood Watch through Saturday evening for most of the mountains, all of the foothills, and the entire Denver metro area plus Boulder, Fort Collins, and Greeley. The watch may also be expanded into in Sunday as well. (source: CBS) Thunderstorms will initially develop by early afternoon Friday and will...