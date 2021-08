(Washington, DC) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert says he has no regrets about the coronavirus research that was conducted in China. Speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, Dr. Anthony Fauci was asked about the origins of COVID-19 in connection with the theory that it escaped from a lab at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Fauci said that’s not been confirmed and it would have been irresponsible not to look into the original source of SARS-CO-V-1. Fauci maintained the NIH has always been careful about the research they conduct and will continue to be careful going forward. Dr. Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul had a heated debate last week as Fauci testified before a Senate committee, which resulted in Paul sending a criminal referral to the Department of Justice to investigate Fauci’s claims.