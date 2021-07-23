Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

ISDH COVID-19 update – 7/23/2021

aroundfortwayne.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 update and COVID-19 vaccine updates from the Indiana State Department of Health:. Indianapolis, Indiana (July 23, 2021) — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 786 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 764,448 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.

aroundfortwayne.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
City
New Haven, IN
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
New Haven, IN
Coronavirus
Local
Indiana Health
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Coronavirus
Local
Indiana COVID-19 Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Coronavirus
New Haven, IN
COVID-19 Vaccines
New Haven, IN
Health
City
Roanoke, IN
New Haven, IN
Government
Indianapolis, IN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Indianapolis, IN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Executive Orders#Isdh#Hoosiers#Www Coronavirus In Gov#Pfizer#New Haven Fire Department#State Of Indiana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Uber
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senators introduce bipartisan infrastructure bill in rare Sunday session

Senators unveiled a $1.2 trillion, eight-year infrastructure bill during a rare Sunday session after negotiators worked through the weekend. The 2,702-page bill, spearheaded by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and a larger group of roughly two dozen negotiators, is substantially narrower than the multitrillion-dollar plan envisioned by President Biden earlier this year but includes a wide range of funding for roads, bridges, transit, broadband and water.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...
WorldPosted by
NBC News

Japan shelters Belarusian sprinter who sought to flee the Olympics

TOKYO — A Belarusian sprinter was under the protection of Japanese authorities Monday, a day after she made a dash for freedom at a Tokyo-area airport, claiming her team was forcing her to return home after she publicly criticized her coaches at the Olympics. The sprinter, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, sought the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy