ISDH COVID-19 update – 7/23/2021
COVID-19 update and COVID-19 vaccine updates from the Indiana State Department of Health:. Indianapolis, Indiana (July 23, 2021) — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that 786 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 764,448 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.aroundfortwayne.com
