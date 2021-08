On Sunday, the top team in Major League Soccer heads to the Land of 10,000 Lakes for a Western Conference clash, as the Seattle Sounders take on Minnesota United. To say the Sounders have been good this season would be an understatement. Heading into Sunday, they are the lone undefeated team remaining in the league, and are the only club to have given up less than 10 goals so far. They started 2021 strong, winning five of their first six matches. To show even more of reason why they are a possible favorite to take the MLS Cup this year, the Sounders have only given up two goals in a game once this season, that coming in a draw against Vancouver late last month.