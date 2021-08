Sam Hargrave, who directed the 2020 Chris Hemsworth movie Extraction and served as the second unit director and stunt coorindator on a number of high profile action movies, including Avengers: Endgame, Deadpool, and Suicide Squad, is reportedly working on The Book of Boba Fett for Disney+. Hargrave, who is also a stunt performer and actor, is in pre-production on his second directorial feature, Combat Control, but that seemingly hasn't stopped him following up on his second unit work on The Mandalorian with a role on its spinoff. The series, which picks up from the end of The Mandalorian's second season, will star Temuera Morrison (Aquaman, the Star Wars prequels) and Ming-Na Wen (Marvel's Agents of SHIELD, Mulan).