Biden’s Proposed Tax and Spending Spree Burdens Hardworking Arkansans
President Joe Biden's reckless spending policies are making life more expensive for Arkansans. The money we've budgeted for the grocery store isn't stretching as far, consumers in the market for a used car are finding a sky-high expense and the sticker shock at the gas pump is forcing us to fork over more of our hard-earned money. The U.S. Department of Labor recently reported prices for consumer goods increased in June to a 13-year high. Despite this troubling economic marker, the White House and congressional Democrats continue to advance their partisan priorities that leave hardworking Americans to foot the bill.
