Nearly 56 years to the day, Strange New Worlds will continue Captain Pike’s story. On July 28, 1965, the final scene was shot for the second pilot of Star Trek: The Original Series. These were the reshoots that ended up replacing Captain Christopher Pike with Captain James T. Kirk and changing the direction of Star Trek forever. The reshoots essentially ended the tail of Pike, only briefly stopping to revisit it in the two-parter the Menagerie. Now, nearly 56 years later, on July 24, 2021, the tales of Captain Pike are once again upon us, as the Anson Mount-led Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has finished filming its first season.