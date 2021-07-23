Cancel
Englewood, TN

Clarence “Scottie” Roberts

dailypostathenian.com
 9 days ago

Clarence “Scottie” Roberts, 70, of Englewood passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Clarence was born on Aug. 25, 1950, to the late William Ray and Rae Vitalee Roberts in Etowah. Along with his parents, Clarence was preceded in death by his three brothers, Ersten Roberts, Ross Roberts, and Wayne Roberts. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Erica “Nikki” Roberts of Englewood; three sons, Billy “Bumper” Roberts of Englewood, Shawn “Wormy” Walker of Decatur, and Josey Roberts of Athens; four sisters, Ethel Stiles of Englewood, Judy Harrill of Knoxville, Eulene Humphrey of Englewood, and Tina Matteson of Lynnwood, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; along with a host of extended family and friends. The family received friends on Thursday, July 22, at Companion Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. Share a personal memory of Clarence or your condolences with his family at his online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com Companion Funeral Home of Athens is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.

www.dailypostathenian.com

