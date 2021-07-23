Cancel
Cover picture for the articleMr. David Edward Schreck, 32, of Johnson City went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. David was preceded in death by his mother, Connie Johnson; and one sister, Ali Marie Schreck. Survivors include his maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Betty Johnson; father, Carl Edward Schreck; sisters, Leah Schreck-Willis, Lacey Hashimoto and Heather Cordell; and nephews, Braden Headrick and River Willis. The family of David Schreck will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 24,, at Boones Creek Baptist Church in Johnson City. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Evangelist Charles Toonie Cash officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, at the Mars Hill UMC Cemetery in Englewood. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Shriners Hospital for Children. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com Tetrick Funeral Services of Johnson City is honored to serve the Schreck family during this difficult time.

