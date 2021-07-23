Mary Helen Jones Long passed peacefully on July 19, 2021. Mary Helen, as her family affectionately called her, was loved by all who knew her. She was the strength that held our family together. She would have been 100 years old on Sept. 29, 2021. Mary Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Thomas Long in October 2020. They would have been married 80 years in March 2021. Their marriage was a testament of the true commitment they had for their family. Mary Helen was the daughter of Cecil Herman and Nola Dinkins Jones in the Witt community of Morristown. After her marriage to Eugene, they lived in Etowah and Athens for some time, moved to Alabama and retired back to Etowah some 35 years ago. She was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed quilt-making and painting with watercolors. Her work is treasured by family and friends. She is survived by daughters, Carol Barker and Candy Wilson (husband Bob) of Athens; grandchildren, Shannon (Tom) Lambert, Wesley (Chris) Smith, Wendi (Drew) Welch, and Tim (Emily) Melton; great-grandchildren, Blake (Kelly) Lambert, Trent (Samantha) Lambert, Kylie (Grant) Brown, Austin (Savana Casteel) Smith, Cameron Smith, Allie Smith, Wil Welch, Owen Welch, Carly (Jeremy) Thompson, Christine Miraflor (Michael Leamon), Clancy Melton, and Heath (Tara) Melton; and a niece, Tammy Jones McKinney of Greenville, N.C. She also leaves behind five beautiful great-great-grandchildren. Mary Helen was also preceded in death by her brother, Cecil Herman Jones and wife, Lois; and nephew, Cecil Wayne Jones, all of the Morristown area. There will be a private graveside service at Greenhill Cemetery in Etowah. A very special thank you to the nurses and staff at Etowah Health Care and Dr. Craig Riley for his compassionate and excellent care during this time. Serenity of Etowah Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.