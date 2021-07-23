Cedar Heights Drive Reconstruction - Start of Construction Notice

Beginning July 28, 2021, the City’s contractor, PCI, will be starting Phase I of the Cedar Heights Drive Reconstruction Project by constructing a temporary driveway to Chadwick Road and temporary pavement widening on Greenhill Road at Cedar Heights Drive. In order for the contractor to begin, single lane closures will be required until temporary paving is complete. East & Westbound traffic on Greenhill Road and North & Southbound traffic on Cedar Heights Drive will be maintained for this first phase of construction. The lane closures for this phase will be in effect for approximately three (3) weeks, depending on the weather.