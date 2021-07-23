Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Cedar Heights Drive Reconstruction - Start of Construction Notice

cedarfalls.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning July 28, 2021, the City’s contractor, PCI, will be starting Phase I of the Cedar Heights Drive Reconstruction Project by constructing a temporary driveway to Chadwick Road and temporary pavement widening on Greenhill Road at Cedar Heights Drive. In order for the contractor to begin, single lane closures will be required until temporary paving is complete. East & Westbound traffic on Greenhill Road and North & Southbound traffic on Cedar Heights Drive will be maintained for this first phase of construction. The lane closures for this phase will be in effect for approximately three (3) weeks, depending on the weather.

www.cedarfalls.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Pci#Pci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Construction work starts on Jefferson Avenue Drainage Project

BROOKINGS – Bowes Construction started construction work on the second phase of the Jefferson Avenue Drainage Improvement Project last week. The project area is primarily on Jefferson Avenue from Olwein Street to Morningside Drive with some work on side streets off Jefferson Avenue as well. The project was designed by Banner Associates, and the work will include new storm sewer pipe and inlets, curb and gutter repair, ADA curb ramps, and asphalt pavement replacement.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Street reconstruction projects to start on Sage Hill and Kennebec courts

Street reconstruction is expected to begin Wednesday on Sage Hill Court and Aug. 18 on Kennebec Court. Each project will take about two weeks to complete. Reconstruction will involve removing unsuitable base material and repaving the street surface. Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to be patient. For more...
Dodge City, KSDodge City Daily Globe

Fairway Drive reconstruction to cease to complete Comanche Street

On Thursday, Dodge City officials announced a change being made to current road construction projects in Dodge City. According to the city, the project for the Fairway Drive asphalt overlay will be stopped in order for a complete reconstruction of Comanche Street to University Drive. The Fairway Drive project needed...
Pratt, KSPosted by
Hutch Post

Construction on Highway 400 in Pratt starts next month

PRATT — The City of Pratt announced road construction on Highway 400 in the city will begin in August. The City said First Street will be under construction from New Street to Mound Street starting on August 23rd and could last from 90 to 120 days, depending on weather. There will always be at least one traffic lane open, but drivers may want to take alternate routes in order to avoid delays.
Greenfield, MARecorder

Hope Street sidewalk reconstruction in Greenfield starts Monday

GREENFIELD — Portions of Hope Street may be reduced to one lane of traffic at times over the next few weeks for sidewalk reconstruction scheduled to begin Monday. Sidewalk replacement, which will start on the west side by the Russell Street railroad underpass and finish at 212 Hope St., is expected to take about four weeks, according to a notice on the city’s website. Work will be weather-dependent.
Politicsswmetrowater.org

Construction on Holland Way to Start Monday

Southwest Metro Water & Sanitation has contracted with C&L Water Solutions to replace the water main in S. Holland Way between S. Garland Court and W. Arbor Place. Mobilization will start on Monday, August 2nd. Installation of the main is projected to be completed by the end of August. This...
Fremont, NEFremont Tribune

Construction project to begin Friday in Washington Heights area

The City of Fremont and C-R Menn will start construction on Iowa Street in northwest Fremont on Friday, July 30. Iowa Street will be closed from Colorado Avenue to Wyoming Avenue. Traffic flow will be affected. The construction project at Second and Howard streets is completed and the intersection is...
TrafficPosted by
Little Apple Post

Construction begins Wednesday on Trooper Drive

Construction work on Trooper Drive at Fort Riley will run from Wednesday to Aug. 16th. Fort Riley issued a social media statement acknowledging the headache this can cause for the community and they are actively planning ways to reduce traffic chokepoints. Leaders at Fort Riley are working within the limitations of funding, weather and time to continue to improve the community.
Saint Joseph, MIHerald-Palladium

Willa Drive, Lester Avenue reconstruction project moves forward

ST. JOSEPH — A design plan was approved Monday by the St. Joseph City Commission for next year’s Willa Drive and Lester Avenue reconstruction project. City Engineer Tim Zebell said the plan takes into consideration input provided by property owners along the route. An informational meeting for them was held July 19.
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Construction Starts Soon on South Road Sidewalk

If all goes according to plan, the safety of pedestrians on South Road and connecting neighborhoods will be greatly enhanced before the snow flies. Monday the Select Board approved a $258,300 contract for construction of a five-foot-wide asphalt sidewalk along the east side of South Road – approximately 2,000 feet — between the end of the existing sidewalk at number 178 and the corner of Evergreen Avenue, where there will be a crosswalk to Liberty Avenue.
Durango, CODurango Herald

Construction starts this week on 32nd Street underpass

Construction begins Tuesday on a much-debated pedestrian bridge that will cross the Animas River near 32nd Street and link the Animas River Trail with the northern extension that opened last fall. The city of Durango says the project will improve public safety where the trail meets 32nd Street, the city’s...
Boonville, IN14news.com

Construction starts on new water system in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday was a big day for the city of Boonville. Officials broke ground on a new multi-million dollar projects to improve the city’s water system. Mayor Charlie Wyatt says the new projects will cost more than $4 million and benefit the city for years to come.
Valley City, NDTimes-Online

Construction Notice – Central Avenue

The southbound and northbound parking lanes on Central Avenue will be closed from Main Street to 4th Street South beginning Monday July 26, 2021 for construction operations. The roadway will remain open to thru traffic. Parking will not be permitted on the street. Pedestrian traffic will be routed through sidewalk detours utilizing temporary ramps and crossings.
Jaffrey, NHledgertranscript.com

Jaffrey roundabout project construction starts in 2023

After several years of planning, work to reconstruct a five-way intersection in downtown Jaffrey into a traffic-calming roundabout is set for 2023. Last month, Governor Chris Sununu and the Executive Council approved the state Department of Transportation to enter the final design and construction bidding for the project, which includes the construction of two new roundabouts. The $8.6 million project is being paid for by the state.

Comments / 0

Community Policy