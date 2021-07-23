Wanda Lee Simpson Newman

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleNewman, 86, formerly of Athens, passed away July 18, 2021, in a nursing home in Carthage. She was preceded in death by her parents, Boskey and Vesta Simpson; a daughter, Connie Greeson; two brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her sons, Dennis Newman (Sheena) of Cleveland, Donald Newman of Nevada, and Stan Newman of Orlando, Fla.; three granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; three great-grandsons; one great-great-grandson; one sister, Rosell Mullins of Sweetwater; and several nieces and nephews. There will be no services. Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland is in charge of arrangements.

