William Moulton Buchanan

Buchanan, 79, of Decatur passed away on Oct. 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, July 25, at 4 p.m. at Decatur United Methodist Church, with a reception to immediately follow the service. Known as “Bill” or “Bill Buc” to those who knew him, he was a lifelong resident of Meigs County. He was a 1959 graduate of Meigs County High School. Bill attended East Tennessee State University. Bill’s career began in 1963 with Volunteer Energy Cooperative, and his entire career until his retirement was spent with VEC. He began as an accountant and received various promotions to office manager as well as to manager of finance and administration before being chosen to lead the helm of the cooperative as CEO/President in 1982. He served as CEO/President in 1982 until his retirement in June of 2005. While serving at Volunteer Energy Cooperative, Bill served on various committees and boards of the Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association (TECA), the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association (TVPPA), and the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. During 2003 to 2004, he served as president of the Board of Trustees of the TECA. Further, Bill served continuously as chairman of the Tennessee’s Job Training and Safety Committee beginning in 1985 until his retirement in 2005. One of the highlights of his career was receiving the TVPPA Richard C. Crawford Distinguished Service Award. In addition to his professional career, Bill was served his community and supported the Meigs County community. He served as the mayor of Decatur from 1975 to 1983. He was a former board member of United Way of McMinn & Meigs Counties, serving in that capacity from 2009 through 2014. He was a member of the Scottish Rites and Alhambra Shriners, as well as being a member of Meigs Lodge No. 213 F.&A.M. for more than 50 years. Bill was a co-owner of Southern Hydraulic Cylinder. Additionally, he previously served as the chairman of the board of directors of Meigs County Bank. Subsequently, Bill became an organizing director of SouthEast Bank & Trust. Bill was a dedicated member of Decatur United Methodist Church. He served as chairman of the Administrative Board, was a former Men’s Sunday School teacher, and member of the Kitchen Sunday School Class. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Carter Ewing Buchanan and MaryLee Moulton Buchanan; and his sister, Carolyn Sue Buchanan Runyan. Bill is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Jennings Buchanan; his children, Paige Zabo and husband, Jeff, and son, John Buchanan, and wife, Ginger; grandchildren, Will Zabo, Connor Zabo, Maggie Buchanan and Mary Emily Buchanan; his sister, Sarah Carter Volkmann; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Decatur United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1255, Decatur, TN 37322. Smith Funeral & Cremation Services of Athens is honored to serve the family of William Moulton Buchanan.