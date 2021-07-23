Adrienne Williams, born Nov. 4, 1938, in London, England, passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, July 18, 2021. She was a Visual Merchandiser for Proffitt’s and Belk for 40 years. Adrienne had a love and was schooled in floral and interior design. Adrienne was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bobby L. Williams; mother, Elsie Beck Asplin; and stepfather, Arthur Asplin. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Cindy) Williams of Etowah, Steven Williams of Etowah, Patrick (Jessica) Williams and their three daughters of Madisonville, and Andrew Williams of Etowah; four grandchildren, Jeremy, Jade, Maddie and Brent Williams; great-grandchildren, Rylan and McKenna Killibrew; and many friends. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, July 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hill Crest Church, located at 581 Hill Crest Circle in Etowah. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to www.parkinson.org Serenity of Etowah Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.