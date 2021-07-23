EPA Boomerang tailings removal project underway

The vestiges of Telluride’s mining past can be seen nearly everywhere. The architecture of the time remains in the town’s historically designated core, hikers commonly come across old cable and other abandoned pieces of machinery, and the very roads and trails they tread were once used to access the riches hidden deep within the mountains. There is some charm and romance to that storied past, but not when it comes to the toxic by-product of ore processing. Tailings piles lurk everywhere, leaching noxious metals into watersheds and tainting otherwise pristine environments. One such tract, a 34-acre parcel mostly on U.S. Forest Service land along the San Miguel River near the Boomerang Road and bridge area, is currently being remediated under the auspices of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.