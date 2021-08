A tragic incident took place on July 30th, 2021 in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh where a 13-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself after he lost ₹ 40,000 in Free Fire, a popular online battle royale game. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shashank Jain said that the teen left behind a suicide note before taking the drastic decision. On that note, the teenager had apologized to his parents for losing such a huge amount and confessed that he had withdrawn the money from his mother’s bank account. The loss of such an amount in Free Fire made him very much depressed which led him to commit suicide.