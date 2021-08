It seems the music scene has gone dry for Iggy Azalea. She says she is putting Rap on ice to focus on other opportunities. As spotted on The Mirror the rapper born Amethyst Amelia Kelly has seemingly come to a fork in the road of her career. Earlier this week she shared that her upcoming album may be her last for a while. On Tuesday, July 15 she took to Twitter explain her thought process. “End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month iam going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by, beyond music. I’m excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future” she wrote.